Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises about 1.0% of Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 150.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 4.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,698,000 after buying an additional 16,319 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter worth $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at $534,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BAC. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Bank of America from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Odeon Capital Group cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.20.

Bank of America Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.77. 29,905,318 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,020,938. The stock has a market cap of $259.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $37.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.81.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $176,623.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

