Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) COO Sells $1,163,003.04 in Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) COO Donald F. Coleman sold 26,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.58, for a total transaction of $1,163,003.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 612,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,283,450.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Intapp Stock Up 2.5 %

INTA stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 468,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,890. Intapp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.52 and a 52 week high of $50.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -44.43 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.97.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $101.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.82 million. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 17.81% and a negative net margin of 17.35%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on INTA shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Intapp in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Intapp in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intapp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Intapp by 100.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intapp during the second quarter worth $37,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Intapp during the third quarter worth $52,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Intapp by 152.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Intapp in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

Further Reading

