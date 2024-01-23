Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes Sells 8,241 Shares

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.60, for a total transaction of $2,040,471.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,327 shares in the company, valued at $95,902,165.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

Atlassian Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:TEAM traded up $2.86 on Tuesday, hitting $248.45. 1,581,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,375,570. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Atlassian Co. has a 1 year low of $128.02 and a 1 year high of $253.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $215.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.72. The company has a market cap of $64.12 billion, a PE ratio of -125.30 and a beta of 0.71.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $977.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.59 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 50.61% and a negative net margin of 13.63%. Equities analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on TEAM shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.35.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TEAM. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 28.5% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 1.0% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 53.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

