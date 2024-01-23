Marc Benioff Sells 15,000 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.55, for a total transaction of $4,238,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,731,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,879,740,953.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 18th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.01, for a total value of $4,110,150.00.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.77, for a total transaction of $4,046,550.00.

On Friday, January 12th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.69, for a total transaction of $4,090,350.00.

On Wednesday, January 10th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.24, for a total value of $3,963,600.00.

On Monday, January 8th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.59, for a total value of $3,878,850.00.

On Thursday, January 4th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.61, for a total transaction of $3,774,150.00.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.24, for a total transaction of $3,843,600.00.

On Thursday, December 28th, Marc Benioff sold 265,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.15, for a total value of $70,529,750.00.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.58, for a total value of $3,983,700.00.

On Thursday, December 21st, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.08, for a total value of $3,991,200.00.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $3.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $276.76. The stock had a trading volume of 6,569,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,615,092. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $252.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.76. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.82 and a 1 year high of $285.72. The company has a market cap of $267.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Salesforce by 463.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 370.0% in the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Bank of Hawaii increased its stake in Salesforce by 89.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 5,282 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Salesforce from $252.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $293.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.64.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRM

About Salesforce

(Get Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Recommended Stories

