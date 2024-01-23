Scholar Rock’s (SRRK) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Wedbush in a report issued on Tuesday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $23.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 56.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ SRRK traded down $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.73. 720,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 726,303. Scholar Rock has a 12-month low of $5.56 and a 12-month high of $21.17. The company has a current ratio of 8.55, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.44.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.55) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Scholar Rock will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 12,459 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total transaction of $234,602.97. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 168,784 shares in the company, valued at $3,178,202.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Scholar Rock news, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 12,459 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total transaction of $234,602.97. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,178,202.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 35,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total value of $437,937.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,784 shares in the company, valued at $2,111,487.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,951 shares of company stock worth $855,497. 26.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artal Group S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 9,059,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,309,000 after buying an additional 31,557 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 47.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,436,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704,442 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,005,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,840,000 after purchasing an additional 291,156 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,733,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,606,000 after purchasing an additional 329,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Scholar Rock by 115.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,790,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,044,000 after buying an additional 1,495,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

