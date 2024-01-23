Robinson Value Management Ltd. Has $4.10 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,079 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF comprises about 3.0% of Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $4,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,986,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,582 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 34,150,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,033 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 31,101,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,164 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,870,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,215,000 after buying an additional 1,467,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth about $99,568,000.

Shares of SPTL stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.74. 2,865,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,913,392. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $24.47 and a 52-week high of $31.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.46.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

