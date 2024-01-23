ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Hamel Associates Inc.

Hamel Associates Inc. reduced its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,131 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips comprises about 3.8% of Hamel Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $10,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 10.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 25,800 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth $272,000. Certuity LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 22.6% during the third quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 4,173 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Stack Financial Management Inc raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 0.3% during the third quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 190,487 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $22,820,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 27.8% during the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 3,649 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on COP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.84.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 0.1 %

ConocoPhillips stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,319,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,254,225. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $128.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.04 and a 200 day moving average of $116.40. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $91.53 and a 1 year high of $127.35.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.32 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 17.91%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 578,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.