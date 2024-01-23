Robinson Value Management Ltd. Has $4.39 Million Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,202 shares during the period. Weyerhaeuser accounts for about 3.3% of Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $4,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WY. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 93.9% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 425,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,057,000 after purchasing an additional 65,808 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 90.5% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 13,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,774,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,070,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,408 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth about $229,000. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.14.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:WY traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $33.29. The stock had a trading volume of 3,770,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,218,794. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $27.65 and a 52 week high of $36.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.88 and its 200 day moving average is $32.20. The company has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a PE ratio of 38.56 and a beta of 1.46.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 87.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weyerhaeuser

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $1,001,936.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 711,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,560,357.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $29,083.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,338.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $1,001,936.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 711,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,560,357.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,277 shares of company stock worth $1,353,775. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

