Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Purchased by Robinson Value Management Ltd.

Robinson Value Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 79.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,504 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 4.0% of Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,989,000 after purchasing an additional 29,834 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 289.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 5,613 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,822,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,952,000 after buying an additional 31,408 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 20,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiducient Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 415.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 58,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,406,000 after acquiring an additional 47,247 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.30. The company had a trading volume of 3,903,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,253,562. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.82. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.43 and a 12-month high of $77.70.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.231 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

