Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Trustees of Dartmouth College

Trustees of Dartmouth College trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,440,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 90.0% of Trustees of Dartmouth College’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Trustees of Dartmouth College’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $198,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $150.21. 1,923,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,596,882. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $130.89 and a 12 month high of $150.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $146.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.