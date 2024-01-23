Beaton Management Co. Inc. Sells 170 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Beaton Management Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 765.9% during the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 7.3% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 2.9% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 272,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,526,000 after buying an additional 7,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 18.3% in the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 9,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE CAT traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $288.83. 1,865,106 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,527,107. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.62. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $204.04 and a 1-year high of $299.20. The company has a market cap of $147.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.13.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC began coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.79.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Caterpillar

About Caterpillar

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.