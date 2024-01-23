Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Announces Earnings Results

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

NASDAQ ISRG traded down $4.40 on Tuesday, hitting $371.41. 2,077,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,899,164. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $328.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $309.94. Intuitive Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $222.65 and a fifty-two week high of $379.39. The firm has a market cap of $130.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $251,430.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,110. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $7,123,112.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,125,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 867 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $251,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,638 shares of company stock worth $13,470,342 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuitive Surgical

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 8.9% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 18.3% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter worth $165,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ISRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $342.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.85.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

