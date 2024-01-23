Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Announces Earnings Results

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS.
Intuitive Surgical Price Performance
NASDAQ ISRG traded down $4.40 on Tuesday, hitting $371.41. 2,077,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,899,164. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $328.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $309.94. Intuitive Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $222.65 and a fifty-two week high of $379.39. The firm has a market cap of $130.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.36.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $251,430.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,110. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $7,123,112.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,125,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 867 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $251,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,638 shares of company stock worth $13,470,342 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuitive Surgical
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ISRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $342.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.85.
Read Our Latest Report on ISRG
About Intuitive Surgical
Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Intuitive Surgical
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- 7 best fintech ETFs to buy now
- How to Invest in Cybersecurity
- Insiders buy Alibaba stock after $278 billion stimulus. What now?
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- 3 reasons to buy Meta stock ahead of earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.