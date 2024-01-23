Mitchell Capital Management Co. Boosts Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,463 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its position in shares of Adobe by 57.6% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 314.3% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,585.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total value of $19,144,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,106,763.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,585.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,562 shares of company stock valued at $24,690,269 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. BNP Paribas lowered Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays upgraded Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $680.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.14.

Adobe Stock Down 1.1 %

Adobe stock traded down $6.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $597.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,432,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,504,487. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $318.60 and a fifty-two week high of $633.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $269.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $601.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $557.37.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

