Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,641 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VB traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $209.92. 808,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,475. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $203.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.43. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $216.57. The company has a market capitalization of $47.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

