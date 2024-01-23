Camden National Bank Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Camden National Bank lowered its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,530,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,196,000 after purchasing an additional 459,779 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 5,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $193,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $486.86. 2,156,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,271,589. The company has a market cap of $376.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $468.52 and its 200-day moving average is $451.15. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $382.37 and a 52 week high of $487.54.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

