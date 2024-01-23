Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.49 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.27 billion.

Several research analysts have commented on NFLX shares. StockNews.com raised Netflix from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Netflix from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. DZ Bank downgraded Netflix from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $495.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $485.74.

NFLX traded up $6.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $492.19. The stock had a trading volume of 14,138,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,058,544. The company has a market cap of $215.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.29. Netflix has a 1 year low of $285.33 and a 1 year high of $503.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $476.35 and a 200 day moving average of $436.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $66,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total transaction of $3,142,941.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,822.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $66,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 160,305 shares of company stock valued at $72,394,458. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,501,762,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 117,939.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $808,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739,725 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 202.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,790,092 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $788,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,774 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Netflix by 113.1% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,869,385 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $823,446,000 after buying an additional 992,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 1,428,972 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $535,279,000 after purchasing an additional 653,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

