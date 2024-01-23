ReddCoin Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $4.43 Million (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 38.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $4.43 million and $1,055.99 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 33% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.88 or 0.00164672 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00010211 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00014585 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000358 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000111 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002531 BTC.

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

