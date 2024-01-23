Signaturefd LLC Grows Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,018 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,446,492 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $223,306,000 after purchasing an additional 310,985 shares during the period. STF Management LP lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 155.4% during the third quarter. STF Management LP now owns 18,733 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 11,397 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 1.1% during the third quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 69,811 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,372,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 0.9% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 326,278 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% in the third quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $53,252.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,927,352.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,504 shares of company stock worth $784,120 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Trading Down 1.2 %

SBUX stock traded down $1.10 on Tuesday, hitting $91.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,708,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,506,037. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.26. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $89.21 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The stock has a market cap of $104.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.69%.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.