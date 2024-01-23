Aspire Private Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Aspire Private Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 10.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% during the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% during the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Shares of VTI stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $241.02. 3,010,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,698,948. The business’s fifty day moving average is $231.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.10. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $190.18 and a 12-month high of $241.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

