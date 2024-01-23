Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Bought by Aspire Private Capital LLC

Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,958 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total value of $2,409,423.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,436.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

PXD stock traded up $2.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $219.14. 2,112,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,154,534. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $227.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.74. The stock has a market cap of $51.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.30. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $177.26 and a fifty-two week high of $257.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.30. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 23.48% and a net margin of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $3.20 dividend. This represents a $12.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 23.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PXD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $256.00 target price (down from $280.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Capital One Financial cut Pioneer Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $253.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.81.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

