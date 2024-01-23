Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $77.55

Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $77.55 and last traded at $77.28, with a volume of 2125 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ONEXF shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Onex from C$103.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Onex from C$100.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th.

Onex Stock Up 1.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.84 and its 200-day moving average is $62.34.

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter. Onex had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 47.28%. The business had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter.

Onex Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.0727 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. Onex’s payout ratio is currently 4.10%.

Onex Company Profile

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

