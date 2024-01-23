EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC – Free Report) by 226.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,991 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC owned 1.09% of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF worth $2,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter.

Get Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF alerts:

Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA TPLC traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.13. The company had a trading volume of 37,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,493. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.90. The stock has a market cap of $236.41 million, a P/E ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.00. Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF has a 52-week low of $32.41 and a 52-week high of $38.44.

Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF Company Profile

The Timothy Plan US Large\u002FMid Cap Core ETF (TPLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US large-cap stocks screened for Christian values. TPLC was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.