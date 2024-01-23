Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Has $5.51 Million Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,801 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. FedEx comprises 2.1% of Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $5,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FDX. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 5.9% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,219 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,502,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in FedEx by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 109,823 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $29,095,000 after purchasing an additional 8,922 shares during the period. Markel Group Inc. grew its stake in FedEx by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 145,000 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $38,413,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 387.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its stake in FedEx by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 3,909 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FDX. Melius Research upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on FedEx from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on FedEx from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. HSBC initiated coverage on FedEx in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on FedEx from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.93.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,834.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 200 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FedEx Trading Up 0.1 %

FDX traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $250.85. 1,619,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,200,345. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $183.59 and a 12 month high of $285.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.21.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.86%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

