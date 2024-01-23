Evergreen Advisors LLC Has $23.06 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Evergreen Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 403,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up about 8.3% of Evergreen Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Evergreen Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $23,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 73.0% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VGIT traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.88. 1,892,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,828,052. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $56.07 and a 52 week high of $60.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.95.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.167 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

