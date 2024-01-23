EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.55 Million Stock Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 135,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,736 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $4,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.1% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 429,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,481,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Fiducient Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the third quarter worth about $221,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5.1% during the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 58,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 604,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,360,000 after acquiring an additional 33,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,934,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $570,509,000 after acquiring an additional 47,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMH shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.79.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock traded down $0.73 on Tuesday, reaching $35.45. 1,636,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,633,879. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $28.78 and a 52 week high of $37.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.87 and a 200 day moving average of $35.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 34.80, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.62%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $915,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 103,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,798,677.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $915,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 103,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,798,677.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James H. Kropp sold 6,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $249,892.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,996.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

