Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Sold by Hamel Associates Inc.

Hamel Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 52.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,885 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,125 shares during the period. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,901,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Northern Trust by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,014,774 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $178,287,000 after acquiring an additional 689,920 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 1,080.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 600,908 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,974,000 after purchasing an additional 550,006 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,644,763,000 after purchasing an additional 457,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,306,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $96,869,000 after acquiring an additional 400,045 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

NTRS has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Northern Trust from $87.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Northern Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Northern Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Northern Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.54.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.25. 1,419,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,383,486. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $62.44 and a 1-year high of $99.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.79.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.81). Northern Trust had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 59.06%.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

