Robinson Value Management Ltd. Has $2.02 Million Stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Wheaton Precious Metals comprises about 1.5% of Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WPM traded up $1.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,064,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,026. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52 week low of $38.37 and a 52 week high of $52.76. The stock has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a PE ratio of 39.44, a PEG ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.66.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $223.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.33 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 6.94%. Equities analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WPM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$75.00 to C$72.50 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.13.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

