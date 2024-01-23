Graybill Wealth Management LTD. Has $6.92 Million Stock Position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Graybill Wealth Management LTD. boosted its stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 256,571 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,848 shares during the period. Flex comprises about 3.4% of Graybill Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Graybill Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Flex were worth $6,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Flex by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 363,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after acquiring an additional 33,349 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Flex by 8.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 590,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,946,000 after buying an additional 44,642 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Flex by 14.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 130,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after buying an additional 16,073 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Flex by 1.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 86,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Flex during the first quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flex in a report on Saturday, January 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total transaction of $3,873,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 237,094 shares in the company, valued at $6,121,767.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 150,000 shares of Flex stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $3,873,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 237,094 shares in the company, valued at $6,121,767.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Erin Mcsweeney sold 9,500 shares of Flex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $243,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,100.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Flex Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of FLEX traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.11. 3,949,991 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,615,406. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.44. Flex Ltd. has a 52 week low of $19.44 and a 52 week high of $30.75. The company has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.24.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. Flex had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $7.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

