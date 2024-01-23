iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) Shares Purchased by Robinson Value Management Ltd.

Robinson Value Management Ltd. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Robinson Value Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF worth $901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 1,496.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 885,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,043,000 after purchasing an additional 829,785 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,250,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,857,000 after acquiring an additional 555,612 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 1,348.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 586,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,003,000 after acquiring an additional 546,015 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 1,699.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 485,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,202,000 after acquiring an additional 458,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 174.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 311,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,391,000 after acquiring an additional 197,998 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWW traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $64.44. 1,503,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,681,845. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.43 and a fifty-two week high of $69.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.00 and its 200-day moving average is $61.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

