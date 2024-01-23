iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) Shares Purchased by Robinson Value Management Ltd.

Robinson Value Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) by 42.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,491 shares during the quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 74,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 74,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.00. 1,633,696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,516,500. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.13. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.83. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a one year low of $30.00 and a one year high of $34.04.

About iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

