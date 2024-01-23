Robinson Value Management Ltd. Grows Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter valued at $253,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 24.0% during the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter valued at $462,000. Biechele Royce Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 0.3% during the second quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 517,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter valued at $59,000.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:SLV traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,087,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,726,137. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.42. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $18.38 and a twelve month high of $23.94.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.