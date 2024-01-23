Robinson Value Management Ltd. Buys 272 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Dominion Energy accounts for 2.0% of Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 7,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Dominion Energy news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total transaction of $284,437.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,010,614.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.80. 5,494,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,634,032. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.05. The firm has a market cap of $37.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.58. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.18 and a 12-month high of $63.68.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.22%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

