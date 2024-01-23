Robinson Value Management Ltd. Purchases 204 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Omnicom Group makes up about 2.2% of Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OMC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,744,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,783,537,000 after purchasing an additional 749,118 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,303,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,083,214,000 after purchasing an additional 337,392 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,434,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $631,076,000 after purchasing an additional 362,985 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,712,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $448,353,000 after purchasing an additional 72,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,553,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $433,203,000 after purchasing an additional 73,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE OMC traded up $0.71 on Tuesday, hitting $89.49. 1,269,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,480,655. The company has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.96. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.20 and a 12 month high of $99.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.21 and a 200-day moving average of $81.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.70%.

In other Omnicom Group news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total value of $252,681.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,171.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on OMC. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.00.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

