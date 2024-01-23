Robinson Value Management Ltd. Grows Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. boosted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,737 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up approximately 2.5% of Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 157,900 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $17,536,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 1.6% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 39,999 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,761,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 40.0% during the second quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth $629,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 31.1% in the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 908,457 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $100,893,000 after purchasing an additional 215,522 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.23.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QCOM stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,225,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,214,838. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.32. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $154.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.60.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 20.19%. On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 49.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $1,201,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 243,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,282,217.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $1,210,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,843,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $1,201,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 243,795 shares in the company, valued at $29,282,217.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,198 shares of company stock valued at $3,077,790. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

