Amica Retiree Medical Trust Has $209,000 Stock Holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 417.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,833 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 29.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 81.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Insider Transactions at Prosperity Bancshares

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Director L. Jack Lord sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total value of $132,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,952,713.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.46. 849,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,844. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.20. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.60 and a 52 week high of $78.76. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.98.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $419.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.16 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 30.16% and a return on equity of 7.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Prosperity Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prosperity Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.58.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PB

Prosperity Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.