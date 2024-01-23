Amica Retiree Medical Trust Trims Holdings in Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust reduced its stake in Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Free Report) by 23.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,213 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,546 shares during the quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Cambridge Bancorp were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 272,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,995,000 after acquiring an additional 54,689 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,549,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors grew its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 35,626 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 30,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 6,668 shares in the last quarter. 56.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cambridge Bancorp Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:CATC traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $68.93. 29,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,614. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.61 and its 200-day moving average is $60.11. Cambridge Bancorp has a twelve month low of $44.62 and a twelve month high of $85.07. The firm has a market cap of $541.10 million, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Cambridge Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $79.30 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, trust, and individual retirement accounts, as well as time and demand deposits, and certificates of deposit.

