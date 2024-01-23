Amica Retiree Medical Trust Takes Position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,106,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,393,000 after acquiring an additional 13,211,331 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 486.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,634,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,673,000 after buying an additional 3,844,615 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,987,000. State Street Corp increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,077,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493,491 shares during the period. Finally, HMI Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 32.2% during the second quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,792,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays downgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.55.

In related news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $73,552.83. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 50,953 shares in the company, valued at $748,499.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ZI stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.94. The company had a trading volume of 4,698,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,470,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.36 and a twelve month high of $30.98. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.69.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $313.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

