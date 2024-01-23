Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Bought by Amica Retiree Medical Trust

Amica Retiree Medical Trust lifted its position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 100.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,802 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Sempra were worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SRE. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sempra by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Sempra by 124.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Sempra by 103.1% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 638,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,479,000 after buying an additional 324,391 shares during the last quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sempra by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 5,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 191,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,033,000 after acquiring an additional 95,088 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sempra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays increased their price target on Sempra from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Sempra in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.50 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sempra currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.09.

Sempra Stock Performance

SRE stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $71.72. 2,494,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,716,508. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.73. Sempra has a 12 month low of $63.75 and a 12 month high of $81.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. Sempra had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is 55.03%.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

Featured Stories

