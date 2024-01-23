Amica Retiree Medical Trust Has $857,000 Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust lifted its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,877 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Match Group were worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in Match Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Match Group by 53.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Match Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its stake in Match Group by 683.6% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Match Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Match Group from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Match Group from $97.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Match Group in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Match Group from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Match Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.14.

Match Group Stock Performance

Shares of MTCH stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,313,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,965,925. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.73. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.85 and a 52 week high of $54.60. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.46.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 173.16% and a net margin of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Match Group

In other news, Director Glenn Schiffman bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.11 per share, with a total value of $116,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,493.73. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $49,275 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

