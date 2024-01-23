Aspire Private Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Aspire Private Capital LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 872 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,194,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,554 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,958,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,097,000 after acquiring an additional 48,389 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,673,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,338 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 140,054.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,961,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,321,000 after acquiring an additional 10,953,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,171,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,740,000 after acquiring an additional 816,830 shares during the last quarter.

BATS USMV traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $79.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,233,583 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.21 and a 200 day moving average of $75.07. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

