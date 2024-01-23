Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the second quarter worth $27,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in DraftKings during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in DraftKings by 233.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. 32.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DraftKings alerts:

DraftKings Stock Performance

NASDAQ DKNG traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.29. 9,377,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,006,725. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.04 and its 200-day moving average is $32.01. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.88 and a 1 year high of $39.35. The company has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.38 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $789.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.26 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 30.41% and a negative return on equity of 96.17%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DKNG. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DraftKings

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 3,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $109,508.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,820,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,450,224.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 3,202 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $109,508.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,820,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,450,224.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 750,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total transaction of $28,702,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,217 shares in the company, valued at $4,026,654.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,208,800 shares of company stock valued at $82,294,006 over the last 90 days. 55.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DraftKings Profile

(Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.