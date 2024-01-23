PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Stake Lessened by Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in shares of PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in PennantPark Investment were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PNNT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in PennantPark Investment by 5.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in PennantPark Investment by 3.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,319 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in PennantPark Investment by 2,390.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 61,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 58,800 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in PennantPark Investment during the first quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Ares Management LLC increased its position in PennantPark Investment by 5.9% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 5,242,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,787,000 after buying an additional 290,107 shares during the last quarter. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PennantPark Investment alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on PennantPark Investment from $7.25 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PennantPark Investment in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.71.

PennantPark Investment Price Performance

Shares of PNNT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.11. The company had a trading volume of 221,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,795. PennantPark Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.73 and its 200-day moving average is $6.55. The company has a market capitalization of $463.71 million, a P/E ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 1.55.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The asset manager reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $34.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.45 million. PennantPark Investment had a positive return on equity of 13.08% and a negative net margin of 23.26%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PennantPark Investment Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

PennantPark Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is -161.54%.

About PennantPark Investment

(Free Report)

PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.