Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 500 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 22.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,710 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 18.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 42.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Salesforce by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,797,000 after acquiring an additional 151,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 9th. Wedbush upped their target price on Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $266.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.64.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of CRM stock traded down $3.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $276.77. The stock had a trading volume of 6,569,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,615,090. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.82 and a 12 month high of $285.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.91 billion, a PE ratio of 105.12, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.31, for a total value of $2,974,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,116,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,997,686,879.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.31, for a total transaction of $2,974,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,116,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,997,686,879.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total transaction of $1,990,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,727,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,378,607 shares of company stock valued at $352,374,128 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

