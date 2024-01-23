Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Has $595,000 Stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.4% during the second quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 1.4% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 1.2% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on LECO shares. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.75.

Lincoln Electric Price Performance

LECO stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $222.68. The company had a trading volume of 213,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.36 and a 1-year high of $225.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $208.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.52.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 45.28%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Lincoln Electric

In other news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 68,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total transaction of $14,208,444.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,620 shares in the company, valued at $23,736,655.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 68,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total value of $14,208,444.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,736,655.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 4,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $793,049.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,079,767.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 85,780 shares of company stock valued at $17,623,734. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

Further Reading

