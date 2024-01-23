Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Cuts Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,329,527 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 24,025 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 2.6% of Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned 0.13% of Home Depot worth $401,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Home Depot news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,114 shares of company stock valued at $966,456. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Home Depot from $356.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Oppenheimer lowered Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Home Depot from $306.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays raised Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $351.31.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD traded down $4.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $352.44. The stock had a trading volume of 681,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,914,450. The company’s 50-day moving average is $335.75 and its 200 day moving average is $320.15. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $362.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The company has a market capitalization of $350.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.97.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.24 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.66%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

