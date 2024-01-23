Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Now Covered by DA Davidson

Research analysts at DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday, FinViz reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.85% from the stock’s current price. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.12 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.86 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HWC. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial cut Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Hancock Whitney from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup started coverage on Hancock Whitney in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hancock Whitney has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.39.

Hancock Whitney Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of HWC stock traded down $0.83 on Friday, reaching $46.67. 369,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 558,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.17. Hancock Whitney has a 12-month low of $31.02 and a 12-month high of $54.38.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $308.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.51 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 20.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hancock Whitney

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hancock Whitney by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 136.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers checking and saving accounts including currency exchange and overdraft services; and range of loan products, which includes credit personal and home equity, construction, and term loans, mortgage facilities, credit cards, equipment finance, line of credit, leasing, commercial loan programs, asset based lending services, derivatives, and equipment and litigation finance, as well as new markets tax credit investment including bridge finance.

