Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Syntal Capital Partners LLC

Syntal Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,728 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 15,342 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 658.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,361,200 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $50,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,766 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.9% in the second quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 80,219 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.9% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 137,737 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.7% in the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 414,334 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $15,409,000 after buying an additional 22,223 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 6.2% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,757 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the period. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,886,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company's stock.

Verizon Communications stock traded up $2.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,180,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,475,857. The firm has a market cap of $177.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.14 and a twelve month high of $42.15.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. The firm had revenue of $35.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.63%.

Several research firms recently commented on VZ. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.85.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

