Fiducient Advisors LLC Takes $777,000 Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Fiducient Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,570 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth $27,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $236,865,000 after buying an additional 24,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD traded down $4.71 on Tuesday, hitting $351.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,667,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,958,080. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $362.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $335.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $320.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The firm has a market cap of $350.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.97.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.24 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 53.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $356.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Barclays upgraded Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $325.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $306.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.31.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

