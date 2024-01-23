Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Director Acquires C$205,600.00 in Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) Director Jean-Paul Henri Lachance acquired 16,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$12.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$205,600.00.
Jean-Paul Henri Lachance also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, January 19th, Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 35,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.90, for a total transaction of C$451,500.00.
- On Tuesday, December 12th, Jean-Paul Henri Lachance purchased 10,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$11.30 per share, with a total value of C$113,000.00.
- On Thursday, December 7th, Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 21,900 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.95, for a total value of C$261,705.00.
- On Thursday, November 30th, Jean-Paul Henri Lachance acquired 10,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$12.50 per share, with a total value of C$125,000.00.
Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Up 0.6 %
TSE PEY traded up C$0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$12.97. 954,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 816,432. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a twelve month low of C$10.38 and a twelve month high of C$15.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$12.61 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14, a P/E/G ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.27, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.07.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Analysis on Peyto Exploration & Development
About Peyto Exploration & Development
Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. in January 2011.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Peyto Exploration & Development
- How to Invest in the Entertainment Industry
- 7 best fintech ETFs to buy now
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Insiders buy Alibaba stock after $278 billion stimulus. What now?
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- 3 reasons to buy Meta stock ahead of earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.