Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Director Acquires C$205,600.00 in Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) Director Jean-Paul Henri Lachance acquired 16,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$12.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$205,600.00.

Jean-Paul Henri Lachance also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 19th, Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 35,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.90, for a total transaction of C$451,500.00.

On Tuesday, December 12th, Jean-Paul Henri Lachance purchased 10,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$11.30 per share, with a total value of C$113,000.00.

On Thursday, December 7th, Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 21,900 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.95, for a total value of C$261,705.00.

On Thursday, November 30th, Jean-Paul Henri Lachance acquired 10,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$12.50 per share, with a total value of C$125,000.00.

TSE PEY traded up C$0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$12.97. 954,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 816,432. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a twelve month low of C$10.38 and a twelve month high of C$15.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$12.61 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14, a P/E/G ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.27, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.07.

A number of research firms have commented on PEY. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.50 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.25 to C$16.75 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$16.23.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. in January 2011.

