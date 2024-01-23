Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.5% of EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 86,252.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,102,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,497,927,000 after acquiring an additional 199,871,215 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after buying an additional 136,727,341 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,579.6% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 6,509,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,982,000 after purchasing an additional 6,493,148 shares during the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,706.7% during the third quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 2,160,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,442.5% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,611,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,186 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO stock traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $445.62. 3,228,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,534,169. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.76 and a one year high of $445.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $428.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $412.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

